Condolences to family of Cape Town Cycle Tour rider

Cape Town – The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust has sent its condolences to the family of a rider who died in the race on Sunday morning. Trust director, David Bellairs, said details about the rider’s passing were being investigated.

“It is with deep regret that one fatality has been confirmed by the medical team, the details of which are currently being investigated. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the rider concerned,” Bellairs said. In its 45th year, thousands of bikers took on the 42km and 109km races on Sunday.

Bellairs said most of the injuries on the day were soft tissue injuries as a result of falls, mostly on the knees, elbows, shoulders and wrists. “Approximately 220 cases were seen by doctors, nurses and medical personnel along the route and at the finish line tent. “Of these, 72 were responded to by EMS vehicles on the route.

“A total of 19 persons were referred to the hospital for follow-up treatment. “Most of the injuries were soft tissue injuries as a result of falls; this was predominantly knees, elbows, shoulders and wrists.” The 42km route started at the Castle of Good Hope in Castle Street, after the long route finished.