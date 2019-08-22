File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – UCT student Masego Mahao, a sexual abuse survivor, said health-care services, child protection practitioners and social workers were crucial to victims during their healing process. Speaking at the African Regional Child Trauma Conference, which came to a close yesterday, Mahao, 19, said she had been abused at the age of 5.

“Today I stand here because I can relate to child trauma, having been sexually abused by a family member at age 5.

“At the time I knew what he had done was wrong, but I didn’t know how to approach it. I was scared so decided to keep it to myself.

"My younger sister and I relocated from one family to another after my mother got an opportunity to work abroad. So I had to raise my sister.

“Around 13, I had a breakdown and my school ensured I received therapy,” Mahao said.

The conference, which aimed to highlight and address child trauma, is in its 11th year. It coincides with the marking the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Mozambican Bishop Dinis Sengulane said the conference highlighted how violent people could be.

“We stand confidently today and say we had seedful discussions. We were invited to react urgently to all forms of violence and not to get used to it.

"This is the time for us to reinforce our commitment to create peaceful societies,” Sengulane said.

At the end of the conference, a “Leaving No Child Behind” charter was developed to elevate the urgency of addressing child violence and trauma on the African continent.

Six conference partners including the Teddy Bear Foundation and UCT’s Children’s Institute signed the charter, and a national Social Development representative Tshidi Maaga accepted it to be endorsed. It will also be endorsed by the UN.