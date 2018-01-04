Cape Town - There is a water pipe outside Parliament that has been flowing throughout summer and it is concerning because the water could be used for recycling, says local Gardens resident Steven Tison.

Like hundreds of people who go through the Company’s Garden daily, Tison passes near a pipe which pumps water down the wall at Parliament into a drain as far as a rugby field.

“I walk up through the Company Gardens in Cape Town every day. Just at the border where Parliament and Tuynhuys meet, there is a water pipe that runs into the gutter on the left side (going up towards the Mount Nelson).

“This water pipe 'pumps' out water continually and it all runs down the drain.

"I think it comes from the underground spring under Parliament.

“The Garden is a busy tourist site and surely this water should be used in the park and not be wasted. We are facing water issues but the government is throwing away thousands of litres of water every day,” said Tison.

A water demand management staff member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Parliament was a private property and the City of Cape Town did not deal with the water at the area.

“This is storm water or water from a spring. It is highly likely that there is a burst pipe inside Parliament; the maintenance team from there would have spotted it.

“The city is responsible for water from various areas and not Parliament because it is private property,” he said.

Parliament spokesperson and parliamentary communication services division manager Moloto Mothapo said a further investigation by the maintenance division would need to be done.

Mothapo said: “There is a lot of water in this Parliament that comes from underground. Underground water needs to be investigated properly.

"It might not necessarily be a waste of water as Parliament itself is built on top of underground water.”

