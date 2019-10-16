Construction industry accused of dropping its focus on safety









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The construction industry was dropping its focus on safety, the Federated Mutual Assurance Company (Fem) charged, as it received reports that 295 212 construction workers were injured last year. About 8 218 accidents across the country were reported by companies which are Fem policyholders, it said. Of these, 1 268 were from the Western Cape. In the 1 268 incidents, nine construction workers were killed and 187 sustained permanent disabilities. These statistics relate particularly to workers falling from ladders, platforms and skylights. The factors included risky construction activities, and risky site and environment conditions, Fem said. Fem’s Sarah Setlaelo said for the past decade there had been a fluctuation of incidents, which had prompted the company to embark on a national workshop to raise awareness on necessary precautions against falling from heights (FFH) accidents.

“The company’s annual “Safetember” campaign is aimed at saving lives and mitigating FFH accidents by encouraging construction employers to implement fall protection plans.

"Fem collaborated with the Institute for PASMA, IWH, Gravity Training, SARA Global and Honeywell to address the alarming reports.”

Setlaelo said through Safetember many policy-holders had become conscientised, suffered fewer accidents and received merit premium rebates as a result.

Although Fem cannot be held accountable for accidents that could have been prevented, it can take action should companies not report them.

“Unfortunately Fem only intervenes once an accident occurs, in the role of an insurer.

‘‘However, should they become aware of under-reporting of accidents by their policyholders or non-compliance with health and safety regulations, the company is able to report the non-compliance to the Department of Labour, where they could suffer penalties.

“Furthermore, non-compliant policy-holders could suffer policy-loadings (increased premiums) with Fem,” said Setlaelo.

Earlier this year, Employment and Labour Department director of construction, explosives and major hazards installations Phumi Maphaha said he wanted to see a jail term as a form of sanction to violators of occupational health and safety in the construction sector.

Addressing a department occupational health and safety conference, at the Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni, Maphaha said this would send a strong message to contractors who are cutting corners.

He said, according to 2016 statistics, there was an average of 12 500 construction sites in South Africa, involving some 1.4 million workers.

