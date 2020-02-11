The facility will provide landfill space to Bitou, Knysna, George and Mossel Bay for the next 30 years, and provision has been made to accommodate the Hessequa and Oudtshoorn Municipalities in future, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday.
He said the initiative would create about 500 temporary and 60 permanent jobs during construction.
The department and district municipality underwent a consultation process with residents and municipalities for more than 10 years for the project to come to fruition, he added.
World Wildlife Fund South Africa circular plastics economy project manager Lorren de Kock, however, said the Waste Management Strategy from provincial government and the Integrated Waste Management Plans from local governments was to move away from landfills and divert waste to composting and recycling facilities to enable a circular material economy.