Construction of first of nine waste disposal facilities in Cape starts as problem worsens









File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – As construction for the first of nine new regional waste disposal facilities in the province has started in Mossel Bay, civil society and conservationists say more should be done to tackle the problem of growing mountains of waste. The facility will provide landfill space to Bitou, Knysna, George and Mossel Bay for the next 30 years, and provision has been made to accommodate the Hessequa and Oudtshoorn Municipalities in future, Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday. He said the initiative would create about 500 temporary and 60 permanent jobs during construction. The department and district municipality underwent a consultation process with residents and municipalities for more than 10 years for the project to come to fruition, he added. World Wildlife Fund South Africa circular plastics economy project manager Lorren de Kock, however, said the Waste Management Strategy from provincial government and the Integrated Waste Management Plans from local governments was to move away from landfills and divert waste to composting and recycling facilities to enable a circular material economy.

“I understand the amount of waste being generated from overconsumption is such a pressing problem that immediate solutions are required and building a landfill is the easiest, cheapest and quickest way to deal with it.

“We hope, with the upcoming Section 18 notice and consultations, that extended producer responsibility will become mandatory, and the private sector will start co-funding waste disposal and waste diversion facilities to assist local government as soon as possible. Shelf-facing consumers and municipalities can't continue to fund these facilities and collections alone,” De Kock said.

Southern African Faith Communities Environmental Institute executive director Francesca de Gasparis said the plan was to be commended.

“Waste uncontained and not dealt with effectively is a huge problem and health hazard for communities who live near informal waste dumps.”

She said there was no mention from provincial government on initiatives to minimise landfills and promote recycling.

“Government needs to start taking climate change very seriously, and over consumption and overproduction of waste. We've got to stop creating waste.

"They need to be educating people on how to recycle, making plans so we aren't put in the situation of endless mountains of waste piling up with no place to go,” De Gasparis said.

Bredell said the project had been one of the top priorities for the department in terms of waste disposal.

“We are running out of landfill space and the increased cost and growing environmental issues are problems we must tackle head on before it’s too late.

"This is why (we’ve been driving) a process to establish nine big regional waste facilities,” he said.

Cape Times