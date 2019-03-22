The Little Angels Daycare Centre in Hangberg, Hout Bay, which has been catering for disadvantaged children and youths in wood and iron premises since 2011, wanted to start construction work last month. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A daycare centre has been blocked from building premises on a council-owned site as a result of a land invasion. The Little Angels Daycare Centre in Hangberg, Hout Bay, which has been catering for disadvantaged children and youths in wood and iron premises since 2011, wanted to start construction work last month.

Liezl Mathews founded the daycare as a creche in 2011. Apart from providing the children at the crèche with breakfast and lunch and giving them after school snacks when funds allow, Little Angels also operates a feeding scheme for 90 children and youth, as well as support groups for HIV and Aids.

Dutch couple Anja and Ron van de Zand volunteered to help build the new premises, for which they helped raise funds in the Netherlands.

“Our renovation work would have started from February 12. Unfortunately that was not possible. The piece of land above Little Angels has been taken into use by people who cannot (be) stopped.

"These people built [illegally] small wooden houses and now live there, without water facilities, electricity, etc. In our opinion, such a thing cannot be approved in addition to (approving) a daycare centre.

“This land is officially for Little Angels. Promised in September 2018, and the papers were signed,” said Anja.

“We worked in Holland for over a year, with a team of 40 volunteers, to raise money for Little Angels and are extremely frustrated and disappointed with the state of affairs here in Hout Bay. Now more than a month later and we have been unable to do anything.”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said “the matter was receiving (necessary) attention”.

