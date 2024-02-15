Construction of Wallacedene schools finally moving

Phase one of construction work for two schools on a portion of land in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, is under way. This is after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), joined by the City, were almost a year ago granted an urgent interdict against a football fraternity and some community members who were allegedly “opposing the development” of the land on a portion of the Blueridge sports grounds.

The first construction phase of a school was earmarked for completion by January 18 last year in an effort to respond to the demand for school places. According to the department, construction at the site was repeatedly disrupted with some individuals damaging property, and harassment and intimidation forcing the contractors to leave. The Western Cape High Court in November interdicted the football association, and individuals who may pose a threat, from committing unlawful acts, including blocking access to the site, damaging equipment and facilities, trespassing, intimidation, harassment, assault, disruptive conduct and the incitement of violence.

Education MEC David Maynier said following the successful interdict application, phase one construction was progressing well. The schools are expected to accommodate 2 240 pupils. “These schools are vital to relieving the pressure for school placement in the Wallacedene community. Phase one, the primary school, is currently projected for completion at the end of the second term this year in the absence of any disruptions or delays.

The plan for the property includes a primary school and a high school. “The schools form part of the WCED’s Rapid School Build, which aims to build safe, beautiful schools in areas where there is high demand for placement,” said Maynier. However, a community member who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the City and department had failed to consult them. They had just seen contractors come onto the site.

“No one in their right mind would reject a school in the area knowing that there is a high demand for more schools. The idea was great and (we) supported the building, which is the only field fit for sporting purposes. We requested them to make space available for our sporting grounds. No one threatened or intimidated contractors from our side but the community was divided about the building of the schools without consultations,” he said. The City said there were plans to upgrade four soccer fields at the sports grounds, with the addition of floodlights, changing rooms and a multi-purpose sports hall that would be utilised by both the schools and the public.