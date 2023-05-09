Consult us before scrapping taxis - Cata

Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has called for thorough consultation over the scrapping of minibus taxis by the national Department of Transport. This as the department said that it is planning to scrap over 3 700 unroadworthy taxis in the next five months.

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the department should include taxi associations in making decisions. “We encourage the department to come and speak with associations in all that they do that involves our vehicles. “Often the department does not consult and that’s where it might become problematic.

“We are calling for the department to come speak to the associations and all parties should be in agreement on the decisions concerning their vehicles,” he said. Transport department spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said the move was part of the department’s efforts to improve the standard of minibus taxis on the roads. “As the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP) approaches its 18th anniversary in October 2023, the department plans to scrap 3 750 old taxi vehicles in the current financial year and will continue to work with the taxi associations to encourage their members to scrap old taxi vehicles.”

The national Department of Transport has lauded the TRP as a huge success following the scrapping of over 81 000 old taxis with a payout of more than R5.6 billion in scrapping allowances to taxi operators since its inception in October 2006 to March 2023. “The TRP continues to make significant strides in changing the face of the taxi industry – away from what was normally referred to as ‘moving coffin’ taxi vehicles, which characterised the face of the industry, to modern-day safer taxi vehicles. “Today, the majority of taxi vehicles meet all the safety requirements that were introduced through the TRP, which included, among others, safety belts and roll-over bars.

“When the TRP started in 2006, the target was to scrap 135 000 old taxis, with a scrapping allowance set at R50 000. “Over 81 000 old taxi vehicles have now been scrapped with the scrapping allowance increased to R151 000 since the beginning of April 2023,” he said. South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager, Bafana Magagula, said the association welcomed the move, but with a condition.