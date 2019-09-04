The 2019 World Economic Forum on Africa expected to boost Cape Town's economy, Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – It's all systems go for the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa today, as more than 1 000 global leaders in government, business, civil society and academia will spend the next three days exploring how to create inclusive, sustainable growth on the continent at a time of rapid transformation. Representing at least 100 countries, the forum, under the theme Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, will cover diverse issues including the future of state-owned enterprises, infrastructure, promoting female leadership, skills and education, the ocean economy, the economic impact of drones, free trade and e-commerce.

E-commerce is said to have the potential to create three million jobs in Africa by 2025, yet start-ups face many obstacles, including low-consumer digital trust, poor infrastructure and low-regional integration.

In partnership with the International Trade Centre, the forum yesterday released the Africa E-Commerce Agenda, an eight-step action plan to realise the benefits of e-commerce for the continent.

Building on consultations with business leaders and experts, the Africa E-Commerce Agenda is a call to action for Africa’s political leaders, the international trade community and the development community.

Elsie Kanza, head of the regional agenda, and a member of the executive committee, said: “Action by Africa’s leaders and international partners on an agreed set of priorities can ensure e-commerce is a force for sustainable development.

“With e-commerce policy debate ramping up in the region and new partnerships for capacity-building on the rise, now is a critical time to consolidate focus.”

The eight agenda action items are: refresh policies; expand connectivity; upgrade logistics; enable e-payments; manage data; grow the tech industry; coach small business; and join forces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation, comprising Deputy President David Mabuza and the ministers of Finance; Health; Trade and Industry; Small Business Development; International Relations and Co-operation; Human Settlements; Higher Education and Training; Communications and Digital Technologies; Transport; Public Works and Infrastructure; Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Public Enterprises.

“South Africa is once again honoured to host this globally important gathering and we look forward to learning from partners and counterparts (on) how best to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth that creates employment and enables us to improve the living conditions of all South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

The AU Commission, together with the Economic Commission for Africa and other role-players, has been tasked by governments in the region to develop a digital trade and digital economy development strategy by February.

“The World Economic Forum and the International Trade Centre stand ready to work with partners to advance progress,” the forum said.

Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, said: “E-commerce is the future, and Africa will fully leverage it to secure hers.”

Chairperson of the African News Agency (ANA), Africa’s first global syndication news service, and investor in some of Africa’s largest e-commerce, technology, ICT and media companies, Dr Iqbal Survé, said WEF on Africa 2019 will bring together some of the continent’s brightest minds and change-makers.

“Africa might be the newest kid on the block, but it is also one of the most resourceful and innovative. African ingenuity is legendary and, with the right frameworks in place, all Africans can shape their shared future – for Africa,” Dr Survé said.

The forum is also expected to boost the local economy, with Wesgro yesterday saying according to research by the Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau, an international conference that attracts around 1 000 delegates will have an estimated economic impact of R19 million.

Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris said: “This major conference is set to boost the Cape economy in two ways: in direct spending by delegates attending this important international event, as well as boosting the brand of the Cape as an economic and ideas hub on the continent.

“This is incredibly important for our promotion efforts, as the world’s eyes will be on Cape Town.”

The co-chairs of the forum are: Ellen Agler, chief executive officer for The END Fund, the US; Jeremy Farrar, director at Wellcome Trust, UK; Arancha Laya, executive director of International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, Switzerland; André Hoffmann, vice-chairperson of Roche, Switzerland; Alex Liu, managing partner and chairperson of AT Kearney, US; Jim Ovia, chairperson of Zenith Bank, Nigeria; Sipho Pityana, chairperson of AngloGold South Africa.

