Contingency plans for matrics affected by Gqeberha storm

Department Education (DBE) Minister Siviwe Gwarube has assured Parliament of contingency plans for hundreds of matrics who could not write the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) paper 1 after torrential rain battered Gqeberha and Kariega in the Eastern Cape. The inclement weather created problems with access to schools and power outages on Tuesday.

This comes after Gwarube declared zero incidents following the English paper on Monday where more than 800 000 candidates sat for their very first exam across the country. “We are proud to announce to the members that this logistical feat went ahead with minimal disruptions. However, I was informed that in Gqeberha, learners who are due to write Computer Science experienced challenges. This is due to a storm that caused damage in the area, resulting in damage to power lines and collapsing bridges. This ultimately has affected approximately 400 learners. “The SANDF and disaster management stakeholders are on standby to assist wherever necessary. The province is exploring how these learners can be catered for in a way that does not disadvantage them. Members should note that, with every paper that is set, several alternative papers are set and approved by Umalusi for exactly these types of circumstances,” said Gwarube.

The minister briefed the portfolio committee on basic education on Tuesday and later the National Assembly Gwarube noted that there was a rise in deep fake videos purporting to be leaks of the 2024 question papers and memos. “The documents featured in these videos are in fact old documents that were digitally altered to look like official 2024 papers. This has caused a lot of unnecessary confusion and panic and should not be allowed to impact on the integrity of the NSC exams. “Our question papers and memos have not leaked.

“The public needs to exercise caution and be vigilant when accessing and using information shared by unofficial accounts on social media. I urge all South Africans, including the media, to rely only on verified communications from the DBE, Umalusi and provincial education departments,” she said. Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade and the acting head of department Sharon Maasdorp visited the affected schools. “There are serious problems of access and power outages. In Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, 50 schools offer CAT with 2054 (42%) out of the total candidates population of the province.

There are 319 candidates who have not managed to write, all coming from five schools in the Uitenhage or Kariega area. These candidates shall be offered a re-write of CAT by DBE on November 28, 2024,” said Gade. He said the department was expediting alternative examination accommodation for learners using scholar transport in this area and there were discussions about using churches and community halls as an alternative to flooded schools. “The department in this area has partnered with the police to ensure safe transportation of examination question papers to all the affected schools in the area.

“In addition, delivery of the Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) to 300 schools by 10 distributors has been suspended for two days due to the heavy rains. This is meant to keep the consignment safe until the heavy rain clears,” said Gade. In the Western Cape, a video was circulated on social media platforms alleging that a learner from “Golden Gates High School” was caught cheating during the exam on Monday. MEC David Maynier dismissed the video as fake news stating no school of this name exists in the province.

“Despite subsequent videos explaining that it is some type of parody, the damage has already been done. Deliberate fake news of this kind is extremely damaging, as it falsely creates doubt in the integrity of the exam process, and adds to the anxiety of our matrics at a time when they need to focus on their exams. We appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to avoid posting or sharing fake news regarding the exams. “It wastes officials’ time when they need to be focused on the important task of administering the exams, and it causes unnecessary panic among learners and parents. “It is the responsibility of each one of us, especially adults, to support our matrics in the Western Cape,” said Maynier.