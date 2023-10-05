Contraceptive use drops in year-on-year decline

The stigma around sex talk within homes and communities and inadequate counselling around long-term contraceptive options could be among the reasons for a year-on-year decline in contraception use. Comparing the periods 2021/22 and 2022/23, the City’s Health Department noted a 14% decline in use of the MedroxyProgesterone injection which went down from 238 419 to 203 877.

The oral pill cycle saw a 10% decline, from 103 301 to 88 508, while IUCD insertions saw a 24% decline, going from 1 156 to 873. Sub-dermal implant insertions saw an 11% decline from 9 110 in 2021/22 to 8 071 in 2022/23. Decline in contraceptive use comes hot on the heels of provincial statistics in June revealing nearly 4 000 children aged 10-19 had delivered babies in the Western Cape within just five months of this year.

Last year alone, the figure was 10 686 births over 12 months, 11 157 in 2021, and 11 690 over the same period in 2020 for the same age group, the provincial department of health confirmed at the time. The #Keready Youth Health Movement, which offers integrated health services, via 46 mobile health clinics, said side effects could be among the reasons for the decline in use of contraceptives. “Often, the side effects of certain contraceptive methods are undesirable and tend to discourage people from making use of contraception. A good example would be weight gain and how that affects one’s body image,” #Keready’s, Dr Tevarus Naicker said.

He also cited inadequate counselling around long-term contraceptive options such as the IUD. “With extremely busy waiting rooms and understaffed facilities it is difficult to take time to engage on this information thoroughly. This is why public health campaigns are important and help in bridging that gap of misinformation. “There are many misconceptions about contraceptive usage. Women are afraid it will cause infertility, worsen menstrual bleeding or result in decreased libido to name a few – this is not true,” Naicker said.

He noted that contraception was important for family planning and condom use still very important in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Social service and educational organisation for women and children, Ilitha Labantu, said the declining numbers were “deeply concerning” especially as the country had the highest rate of HIV infections in the world. “Raising sufficient awareness around the use of contraceptives is something highly needed among youth; a lot of their sexual behaviours are quite risky, this is where we see a lot of teenage pregnancies. In 2022 in public clinics there was also a shortage in contraceptives, that may be a contributing factor as well. Also education around use of contraceptive doesn’t start at school and clinics, it is something that ought to be taught in the household,” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said.