Contractor hauls Stellies council to court

CAPE TOWN - A local black contractor has taken the Stellenbosch Municipality to court for “abruptly” ending a three-year contract he and 12 other contractors were awarded, a month after they had already started working. The contractor, Deon Klaasens, from Deon Garden and Construction feels he and others were prejudiced against as they were all contractors of colour and the municipality’s reasons for ending the contract were allegedly unsubstantiated.

Klaasens filed a civil claim against the municipality in the Western Cape High Court for damages amounting to more than R4 million. The municipality maintains Klaasens was paid what he was owed. According to court documents the municipality appointed Klaasen’s company to clear invasive alien vegetation from an area within the municipal boundaries from May 30, 2019 until June 30, 2021.

However, according to Klaasens’ lawyer, Mohau Romeo Tsusi the work was only distributed around August or September 2020, and then on or about September 21, 2020, “in breach of the contract, the (Stellenbosch Municipality) unilaterally terminated the contract on the purported basis that the Defendant has no funds”. “The correct procedure to set aside their own contract or review their decision is through a court process, especially if it is already awarded because it is an administrative decision,” Tsusi said. “There was a contract and 13 contractors were appointed including our client, based on that there was a budget taken out. Then the contract was abruptly cancelled. I don’t know how they came to that decision or what led to them cancelling but all clients lost out benefiting from that tender, contractors were waiting for work, empowerment and all of a sudden the work was gone, some even had to shut down business as a result.

“The municipality said they did not have funds but within about a three or six month period the same tender was reissued without any explanation. My client again applied for the second tender but was unsuccessful.” Klaasen added when he enquired with the funders [Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE)] they confirmed they did not pull out, but it was the municipality’s decision because of an internal issue. “The sad part is it was not our fault but we had to suffer, I mean we were expecting to work for three years, it was devastating. We had to buy equipment, train staff as required for the tender, we lost big time and the worst is that everyone can’t afford to take legal action against the municipality so where does that leave them?” he asked.

According to the municipality’s plea, the tender was dependent on funding from the DFFE in terms of a service provider agreement between the parties. “On or about 29 May 2020 the service provider agreement was cancelled and the National Resources Management Project was terminated; as a result of the withdrawal of the funding by the (DFFE), the defendant was entitled to cancel the contract with the plaintiff,” court papers read. They also alleged Klaasen charged rates per worker in excess of what the contract allowed and tools and transport which were not allowed under the contract.

The municipality would not respond to further questions around why the contract was cancelled or allegations of discrimination. “Mr Klaasen was paid all he was due for work done on the tender. As this matter is sub judice, we cannot discuss the merits of this case,” Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson, Stuart Grobbelaar said. The DFFE on Wednesday told the Cape Times that the cancellation of the contract was initiated by the municipality.

DFFE spokesperson Albi Modise said: “On October 8, 2019, the department received a letter from Stellenbosch Municipality to cancel the contract. Based on the implications of the withdrawal, particularly on the employment of EPWP participants and controlling the spread of invasive alien plants in the Stellenbosch area, the Department met with the Municipal Management and her team including their CFO. Unfortunately, the MM made it clear that as municipality they could not continue to implement the projects.” He said that the resolutions of the meeting included reconciliation of funds and that the balance of the funding must be paid to the Department’s account. A trial date for the matter is still to be determined.