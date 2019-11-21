The Manenberg Integrated Park project is expected to upgrade Marico Park next to the Manenberg swimming pool and link it to the Greens sports fields.
The two sites would be connected by a pedestrian walkway with trees and lighting, and an informal recreation area would also be developed.
Mayoral committee member for community services, Zahid Badroodien, said a large percentage of the project was completed, but the contractor’s poor performance delayed the completion date.
“Ultimately, this led to the cancellation of the contract.