Contractor's 'poor service' stalls R16m Manenberg Integrated Park project









The Manenberg Integrated Park project is expected to upgrade Marico Park next to the Manenberg swimming pool and link it to the Greens sports fields. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – It has been two years since a grand R16 million project to upgrade Manenberg was announced, but a contractor’s poor performance has stalled the completion, the City said. The Manenberg Integrated Park project is expected to upgrade Marico Park next to the Manenberg swimming pool and link it to the Greens sports fields. The two sites would be connected by a pedestrian walkway with trees and lighting, and an informal recreation area would also be developed. Mayoral committee member for community services, Zahid Badroodien, said a large percentage of the project was completed, but the contractor’s poor performance delayed the completion date. “Ultimately, this led to the cancellation of the contract.

“A plan has been put into place to appoint different contractors to complete the outstanding work, which includes installation of fencing, play equipment, gym equipment, synthetic surfaces and paved footways.

“It is hoped that this will be completed within 12 months,” Badroodien said.

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe said there was no collaboration with residents on the project and ones similar to it.

“There will always be a snag that causes a project to be stopped, a stumbling block here and there, because the agendas are not really for the people, the people are but a pawn in the bigger game.

“People got all excited, only to find out there are shortcomings from the contractor’s side.

“That is the kind of thing we should clear before the time.

“If people are consulted about the plans for the area, these issues can be raised from the get-go.

“People want to be a part of the process.

“Ask the people how they would love the park to look, let them feel included,” Pascoe said.