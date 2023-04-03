Control officers to fly high in ambitious locust control drive

Cape Town - To avoid another crippling locust outbreak in coming months, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has boosted safety measures,including appointing locust control officers. The officers, who Didiza said were on standby, have been appointed in efforts to minimise the aftermath of locust outbreaks, after more than 23 million hectares of land in some regions including Western Cape were affected in the 2021/2022 season.

Didiza revealed the plan after Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Russell Cebekhulu enquired whether Didiza’s department had taken any urgent steps to deal with the matter, after agricultural industry body Agri SA noted that 2021/2022 locust outbreak the worst in 25 years. The Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and Western Cape were among the affected areas. Cebekhulu said above-average rainfall, which heightens the risk of devastating swarms, was developing.

“The locust officer’s contracts have been finalised, officers have been appointed in all locust outbreak areas to be on standby to control the locust outbreak, if it occurs. Personal protective equipment has been procured for the control officers controlling the locust outbreak. Locust spray equipment has been procured,” said Didiza. “The National Bid Adjudication Committee of Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has approved the appointment of a locust aerial spraying service provider to be on standby to complement the locust control officers on the ground and the contract is in the process of being signed with the service provider,” Didiza said. She said about 400 000 litres of insecticide has been procured for effective and efficient control of the locust outbreak.

The World Economic Forum previously noted that a square-kilometre swarm could consume the same amount of food in one day as 35 000 people. Three years ago Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan were among the worst-hit countries. Western Cape MEC of Agriculture Ivan Meyer said his department together with the national department worked together to combat the outbreak in areas such as Beaufort West, Laingsburg, Murraysburg, Merweville and Prins Albert last year.

“National legislation states that managing migratory pests is a national mandate. It also outlines the critical role the province should play in supporting and facilitating migratory pest infestations to avert a disaster.” Meyer said his department has provided support through personal protective equipment and sprayer pumps. “The Disaster Risk Reduction Programme will continue to support our farmers, district officials, organised agriculture and the national office.