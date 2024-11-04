Controversial Mark Lifman killed in shooting

Lifman was shot dead in the parking lot at the Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday.

Western Cape police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident at around 11:30 am outside the Garden Route Mall in George where a 57-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who fled the scene.

Police are probing the murder of alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman who died in a hail of bullets at a shopping mall in George yesterday. picture supplied

“The circumstances of the incident is now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said the identity of the victim was yet to be released by SAPS.