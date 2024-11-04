Controversial Mark Lifman killed in shooting

Alleged underworld figure and controversial businessman Mark Lifman has been killed.
Lifman was shot dead in the parking lot at the Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday.
Western Cape police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident at around 11:30 am outside the Garden Route Mall in George where a 57-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who fled the scene.
“The circumstances of the incident is now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.
Traut said the identity of the victim was yet to be released by SAPS.
Lifman was due to return to the Western Cape High Court on Monday where along with Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, they face an array of charges including murder.
Independent Media reported that in 2020, the duo were busted alongside slain 27s gang boss, William “Red” Stevens, for the murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein in 2017.
Stevens was shot and killed near his home in Kraaifontein two months later, before the trial could commence.
Meanwhile last week, Lifman obtained a draft court order from the High Court to attach a Green Point property of former Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg in an ongoing R1 million defamation claim. Lifman was suing Jorberg for linking him to various crimes, such as the murder of Jorberg’s doorman in 2015 on social media.
In 2009, Lifman was for a second time acquitted of charges of having sex with underage boys.
