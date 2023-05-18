Controversial power supplier Karpowership granted access to the ports of Durban, Saldanha Bay and Ngqura

Cape Town – The Department of Transport has given the greenlight to controversial power supplier, Karpowership, to have access to the Ports of Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay for 20 years. This comes as the company was assessing its options in South Africa after several challenges to its proposed gas-to-power projects.

The Department of Transport on Thursday said Minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga considered the application in terms of National Ports Act Section 79 (1) (a) and (b) to safeguard the national security of the country and to discharge the international obligations of the republic. “The National Department of Transport has today pronounced on the approval of the application to grant Karpowership access to the three Ports of Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay for a period of 20 years. The application was approved by the Minister on 26 February 2023. “The approval is in line with the National Ports Act No. 12 of 2005, which gives powers to the Minister to approve applications of this nature,” the department said.

It said the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) was consulted and supported the approval of the application. TNPA was instructed to consider the safety measures and operation of the directive. The following conditions were attached in the approval: