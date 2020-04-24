Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt walks free on strict parole conditions

Cape Town – Former tennis star and coach Bob Hewitt will be released on parole today after serving just three-and-a-half years of his sentence. The 80-year-old Hewitt was sentenced to six years' jail in March 2015 for raping and sexually assaulting three youths he was coaching in the 1980s and 90s. The multiple Grand Slam doubles champion was only jailed in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal. According to the Department of Correctional Services, there are strict conditions attached to his release until the completion of his six-year sentence. The Parole Bboard found that Hewitt was eligible for parole and that he had a solid support system at home should he be released.

Speaking to the Herald after the announcement last month that he would receive parole, a lawyer for one of Hewitt's victims, Tania Koen, said the matter could still be taken on review, but this would be up to the victims.

"I have always prepared them that at some point in time (Hewitt) would get parole. Although not entitled to it, he is still eligible," Koen said.

The rape survivors have written to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, questioning the way the Parole Board had handled the matter, East Coast Radio reported last month.

Olivia Jasriel, 50, who was sexually assaulted and raped when she was just 12, told the Daily Dispatch last month getting people to believe her and then helping to have Hewitt convicted had been a hurtful and frustrating process.

"It's abundantly clear in all the reports that Hewitt is not rehabilitated. He takes no accountability and shows no remorse.

"In fact, he said he rather sit for another three years before admitting to what he did. We have lodged a formal complaint regarding the parole procedures and the action taken by the board.

"This is not okay, parole is not a right, it is earned and Bob Hewitt has not earned his freedom," she said.

