Convicted rapists sentenced in Belhar and Caledon

Two men have been sentenced to three life terms and 20 years’ imprisonment respectively for separate rape and sexual assault cases in Belhar and Caledon. The convictions were handed down by the Western Cape High Court and Caledon Regional Court, following investigations by the Belhar and Caledon Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said that in Belhar, the complainant, a 15-year-old at the time of the incident, reported the matter in March 2020. “The accused, a 54-year-old man (at the time of the incident) Amien Fakier, turned himself in at Delft SAPS and was arrested, detained and processed for court by members of the Belhar FCS. His appearance was on March 9, 2020. “The docket was assigned to then Detective Sergeant Meyer (now Warrant Officer). The investigation proceeded, with lots of challenges to determine the crime scene, DNA in a vehicle and a struggle to get the vehicle from the owner who was in Mossel Bay at the time.

“She went the extra mile for an application to access cellphone records to link the suspect with the crime scene at the time of the incident. Bail hearings were successfully opposed by the investigation officer; even psychologist appointments were attended. “The High Court appointments were scheduled where the investigation officer was with the victim and her mother to assure them that she is there for them and to assist. “Finally, after the challenges during Covid-19 with court hearings and many postponement dates, the accused was found guilty on May 31, 2023 on three counts of rape and sexual assault,” said Van Wyk.

Fakier was sentenced to three life terms behind bars and an additional 15 years in prison for sexual assault. In Caledon, 32-year-old Lebohang Motloung was sentenced 20 years’ direct imprisonment. “The victim was 10 years old at time of the incident and was raped by a known person who stayed on a farm opposite the victim’s residence.