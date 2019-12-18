Cape Town – There is no indication that reports on the possibility of a "white Christmas in the Western Cape, with up to 5cm of snow falling on some peaks between Christmas evening and the early hours of Boxing Day", will become a reality.
SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler told the Cape Times on Wednesday: "I am not aware of reports of snow coming into Christmas.
"We hardly get any snow in summer, so there's must be a huge system building up to give us snow in December, and that's not happening at the moment.
"A cold front moved through the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning, bringing early morning rain to Cape Town. That is already moving eastwards.
"The next cold front coming in is a very weak one rushing through on Friday morning, and nothing towards, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.