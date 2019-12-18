Cooler temperatures predicted in Western Cape the next couple of days









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – There is no indication that reports on the possibility of a "white Christmas in the Western Cape, with up to 5cm of snow falling on some peaks between Christmas evening and the early hours of Boxing Day", will become a reality. SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler told the Cape Times on Wednesday: "I am not aware of reports of snow coming into Christmas. "We hardly get any snow in summer, so there's must be a huge system building up to give us snow in December, and that's not happening at the moment. "A cold front moved through the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning, bringing early morning rain to Cape Town. That is already moving eastwards. "The next cold front coming in is a very weak one rushing through on Friday morning, and nothing towards, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"Though it's very far ahead, on Tuesday there's another weak cold front that will bring us a bit more rain, which will be gone by Wednesday morning (Christmas Day).

"Things could still change towards Tuesday and Wednesday, but for now the bigger cold front has gone. We are in the lucky position that our temperatures will stay cool for the next couple of days due to a weak, inwardly western flow.

"So temperatures will stay very comfortable into the mid-twenties, with partly cloudy and cooler conditions.

"The rain for December is not unusual as we do get a little bit of rain in December. We usually get these weak cold fronts in December, giving 1 or 2 or 3mm of rain at a time."

Cape Times



