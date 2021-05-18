Cop accused of sexual assault lays perjury counter-charge

Cape Town – Heidelberg SAPS is again under the spotlight – this time a high-ranking officer faces sexual assault charges after he is alleged to have hit the breast of a female co-worker.

The accused officer, whose name is known to the Cape Times but cannot yet be named, has since laid a counter-charge of perjury against the complainant.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the matter is under investigation and is being headed by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

“The Mossel Bay FCS is investigating a sexual assault case based on allegations by an employee at the Heidelberg police station that she had been violated when an officer allegedly hit her on her breast on May 10, 2021, when she reported for duty at the Community Service Centre. She reported the case on May 12, 2021.

“In contrast to the above, the suspect reported a counter-case of perjury and defeating the course of justice against the complainant in the sexual assault case.

“Any allegation of gender based violence against women or children is regarded as very serious and will be dealt with accordingly.

’’Such allegations will be dealt with by a specialised unit with an experienced investigator who had been assigned to investigate the allegations without fear or favour,” said Pojie.

The incident has also been subjected to a departmental investigation that will be conducted parallel with the criminal investigation. The investigation is ongoing, said Pojie.

Local CPF spokesperson Heinrich Hartnick said they have called for transparency in the investigation process.

“After being informed of the sexual assault case by a senior investigating officer, we immediately called for a transparent process and that protocol be followed in the investigation. We have been informed the provincial office has been alerted to the matter.

“Sexual assault is gross misconduct, especially in the workplace, and we hope the matter will be dealt with speedily and thoroughly,” said Hartnick.

The accused was previously in the spotlight for remaining in the employ of the Heidelberg SAPS despite having been convicted of kidnapping and crimen injuria, in a matter dating back to 2012.

Community activist and police whistle-blower, Colin Arendse, had previously written a letter to the police commissioner, highlighting serious corruption allegations at the station.

“I have learnt with shock that a certain suspect has laid a counter charge against the complainant after serious charges were first laid by her at the Heidelberg Police Station.

“Why is it that this suspect only laid charges after the complainant opened a docket against him? This is state capture at its worst and another telling example of how the system is being abused by those in authority in the police service.

“Why is this captain, who is a convicted criminal, allowed to ‘get away with murder’ like this?” said Arendse.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the matter would be investigated by the SAPS.

“This matter is investigated by the South African Police Service, it’s not in the scope of Ipid’s mandate,” said Cola.

Cape Times