After then unsuccessfully “hunting” for his girlfriend, Fuzani turned the gun on himself. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said they were now investigating a murder and suicide case. The incident happened in Thembalethu, George.
“Ipid received a report of the discharge of a police firearm by an off-duty policeman on Friday. It is alleged that the police sergeant, based at SAPS Middelburg in the Eastern Cape, shot and killed his girlfriend's 30-year-old sister in Thembalethu.
"It is further alleged that after the killing, the suspect went hunting for his girlfriend, who is also a member of the SAPS in Middelburg.
“Failing to trace his girlfriend, the suspect realised that the police were looking for him and he then decided to flee the area in his private car.