Cop allegedly kills girlfriend's sister, turns gun on himself









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – The Garden Route town of George was struck by tragedy on the eve of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children on Friday when police officer Mzwamadoda Fuzani allegedly killed his girlfriend’s 30-year-old sister. After then unsuccessfully “hunting” for his girlfriend, Fuzani turned the gun on himself. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said they were now investigating a murder and suicide case. The incident happened in Thembalethu, George. “Ipid received a report of the discharge of a police firearm by an off-duty policeman on Friday. It is alleged that the police sergeant, based at SAPS Middelburg in the Eastern Cape, shot and killed his girlfriend's 30-year-old sister in Thembalethu. "It is further alleged that after the killing, the suspect went hunting for his girlfriend, who is also a member of the SAPS in Middelburg. “Failing to trace his girlfriend, the suspect realised that the police were looking for him and he then decided to flee the area in his private car.

"He managed to commit suicide by shooting himself with the firearm, some 200km away from Middelburg,” said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

Women and child rights activist Lucinda Evans said: “We need to ask what resources are available to police officers who suffer domestic and gender-based violence.

"They also suffer through the trauma of all the scenes they are exposed to. Some officers do not want to report this to their Employee Health and Wellness Resource.

"They feel they can't go to their own source of help because they fear the effect it may have on their positions.”

If you have any information, report anonymously to CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

