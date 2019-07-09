File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A corruption whistle-blower has described a criminal complaint against him as a "subversion of justice", charging that more heads have to roll over the disappearance of 15 firearms from the Mitchells Plain police station. Involving the latest in the tussle over who should take responsibility for the firearms, Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has, in his personal capacity, lodged a complaint against Colin Arendse.

The Cape Times reliably understands that Brand’s complaint relates to an affidavit Arendse sent to Ipid following the outcome of Brigadier Cass Goolam’s disciplinary hearing earlier this year.

Goolam, along with 13 others, had been suspended in September 2017 after 15 state-issued 9mm pistols and 225 rounds of ammunition went missing from the station.

Goolam was found not guilty and had at the start of the year returned to the station.

In his affidavit, Arendse charged Goolam had not been in charge of the Stabilisation Unit at the police station, yet he had to take the rap for Brand, among others.

Arendse said he had obtained the audio of the outcomes of the hearing.

In the affidavit to Ipid, he penned: “The two colonels investigating (Brigadier) Cass Goolam were in violation of the disciplinary regulations.

‘‘General (Johan) Brand should’ve done the inspection and registers himself.

"They were not objective and willing to be pawns.

‘‘This was not an independent impartial investigation. The two colonels commissioned each others’ statements and this was a predetermined objective.

‘‘They were pawns in a dangerous exercise as they wrote similar statements with the same conclusion.

‘‘The process was tainted from the outset.”

Attempts to reach Brand in his personal capacity were unsuccessful.

His office responded: “Please be advised that complaint laid by Mr Brand at the Cape Town SAPS was lodged in his private capacity and does not relate to his position as the Western Cape Police Ombudsman.

‘‘In light of the above, Mr Brand will not be providing any comment with regards to this issue.”

Police spokesperson Nolonwabo Tshengu said they were investigating crimen injuria.

Arendse said Ipid has since informed him that the complaint was referred to the SAPS.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Ipid thoroughly read and assessed the supplied affidavit and came to the conclusion that the matter does not merit to be investigated by Ipid.

‘‘As such, Ipid then registered the matter as an outside mandate and referred it back to SAPS.

‘‘Furthermore, Ipid advised the complainant to exhaust all SAPS internal remedies.”

Arendse said: “What Brand is doing is subverting the course of justice. The case has not reached the end of the road, Brand needs to wait.”

Goolam has since requested a transfer to the crime intelligence office, citing having his rights as an employee violated as among his reasons for the request.

“In January 2019, I was exonerated of all charges. It is recorded in the findings that I was framed and used as a scapegoat by the employer.

‘‘It is also on record that the employer had relegated my rights to zero,” Goolam said.

A decision has not been made regarding his request to be transferred.