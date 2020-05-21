Cop digs into own pocket by delivering food parcels to needy in Kraaifontein

Cape Town – Constable Kwayo Louw has shown police officers are not only preoccupied with maintaining law and order under the national lockdown – they have a caring side too. Louw has been delivering food parcels out of his own pocket to five Kraaifontein families struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown. The 23-year-old Louw, who lives in Kraaifontein, is based at the Pinelands SAPS and reached out to fellow residents in need on the Kraailove WhatsApp group, where needy families are nominated. On Thursday, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz commended Louw "on his exemplary contribution to the community he lives in". “I commend Constable Louw on his exemplary contribution to his community. He showcases that the role of a police officer is not simply enforcement but also to look out for those most vulnerable and play a part in addressing socio-economic challenges.

“It is important that each of us, including our police service, continue showing compassion during these difficult times. Currently, under alert level 4 of the lockdown, the movement of many remains restricted, which means that their ability to earn an income is too.

“I further wish to commend the many police officers and law enforcement who are serving on the front line. These are difficult times.

"Our officers are simultaneously working under the pressures presented by the Covid-19 lockdown and trying to stay safe. Despite this, they show up and keep our communities safe.

"Many go above and beyond their call of duty to help those most vulnerable, such as Constable Louw.”

“I was taught that your left hand must not know what your right hand does,” Louw told the Daily Voice.

“It was a real pleasure to see the smiles on the faces of especially the mothers and fathers as they knew they would be able to feed their children for a few days at least.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, this food problem is affecting everyone. I have told the families they haven’t seen the last of me."

