Cop killer sentenced to collective 241 years after meticulous investigation

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to an effective 18 years behind bars for a slew of crimes including the murders of five police officers in the Eastern Cape in 2018. Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Mthatha High Court sentenced Siphesihle Tatsi, one of five accused, on Tuesday.

While Phumzile Mhlatywa, 50, Phandani Monco, 35, Kwanele Ndlwana, 27, and Siphosomzi Tshefu elected to face a trial, Tatsi pleaded guilty to 22 counts including six murders, attempted murders, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as malicious damage to property. “The sentencing of Tatsi is subsequent to a meticulous investigation by the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks emanating from an incident where on February 21, 2018, Tatsi and his accomplices – Mhlatywa, Monco, Ndlwana and Tshefu – were reported to have killed five on-duty police officers attached to Ngcobo police station who were patrolling and robbed them of their five 9mm service pistols,” Mogale said. The accused were worshippers at Mancoba Seven Angel’s Church based at Nyanga Location in Ngcobo.

“Investigation revealed that the accused went and robbed members at the police station, where they snatched two R5 rifles, two shot guns and one 9mm pistol,” Mogale said. Two days later, the task team of investigators received information about the suspects. “The team operationalised the information which led them to Mancoba church premises. On arrival, police were met with gunfire and after the ensuing shootout, five suspects were apprehended. The suspects made several court appearances at Mthatha High Court and were remanded in custody as bail was successfully opposed.”

Tatsi pleaded guilty to the charges on July 18 and was sentenced to a collective 241 years on Tuesday. With sentences running concurrently, Tatsi will spend 18 years behind bars. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The case against his co-accused is still in court and is expected to be finalised on September 15. Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya commended Major-General Obed Ngwenya and the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for their sterling efforts in the case. “Murder of police officers is a crime against the State and will not be tolerated. The DPCI will deal with perpetrators of such atrocities without fear or favour in ensuring that they spend the remainder of their natural lives behind bars,” said Lebeya.