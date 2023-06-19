Cop kills himself after cousin commits suicide with officer’s service pistol

Cape Town - Eastern Cape police boss Nomthetheleli Mene has urged her officers to use their in-house programmes when grappling with emotional or mental stress after an Mthatha constable killed himself in front of family members in Sisson Street, Fort Gale. The 35-year-old from Mthatha Flying Squad and his 20-year-old cousin were at the police official’s house with their girlfriends on Saturday.

Soon after the cousin walked outside a shot was heard. When everyone ran outside, they found the cousin lying against the wall with a gunshot wound to his head. It is further alleged that the cousin shot himself with the member’s service pistol. “According to the witnesses, the police officer, who was in a state of panic, picked up the firearm and took his own life. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu. Police have since opened inquest dockets into the deaths. Their names have been withheld until a formal identification is concluded.