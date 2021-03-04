Cops and SPCA probe deaths of 22 suspected poisoned peacocks in Cape Town
Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed for public assistance with any information on the possible cause of sick and dead peacocks found in Skilpadvlei Drive, Durbanville, on Monday.
The SPCA said its wildlife department was horrified when it arrived at the scene and discovered 22 dead and five sick birds. It is suspected that they were poisoned.
Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the five adult ailing peacocks were collected and transported to the SPCA, for assessment and monitoring, but one of them died en route to the animal hospital in Grassy Park.
“There has been an improvement in the four peacocks that were admitted to our wildlife facility. From being weak and lying down on admission, they are now moving around following the application of a treatment protocol for poisoning. The remains of the peacock that passed away en route to the SPCA have been sent to the state vet for a post-mortem and testing.”
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that Durbanville police were investigating the case, which falls under the Animal Protection Act, after several Durbanville residents reported they had found more than 20 dead peacocks in the street and in their yards, at about 7am.
“Grassy Park SPCA was contacted and they removed the dead peacocks,” said Van Wyk.
Abraham asked the public to come forward with any information that might assist in identifying the cause of the deaths, and for residents to keep an eye out for any affected birds in the area that may need assistance or intervention.
“It does not appear as though peacocks are the only affected birds. We are investigating this matter further and will be working closely with the SAPS,” said Abraham.
Information can be supplied to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA anonymously at 021 700 4158/9 during office hours and
083 326 1604 after hours, or to Durbanville SAPS at 021 970 3826.
Alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.
Cape Times