Cops and SPCA probe deaths of 22 suspected poisoned peacocks in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed for public assistance with any information on the possible cause of sick and dead peacocks found in Skilpadvlei Drive, Durbanville, on Monday.

The SPCA said its wildlife department was horrified when it arrived at the scene and discovered 22 dead and five sick birds. It is suspected that they were poisoned.

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the five adult ailing peacocks were collected and transported to the SPCA, for assessment and monitoring, but one of them died en route to the animal hospital in Grassy Park.

“There has been an improvement in the four peacocks that were admitted to our wildlife facility. From being weak and lying down on admission, they are now moving around following the application of a treatment protocol for poisoning. The remains of the peacock that passed away en route to the SPCA have been sent to the state vet for a post-mortem and testing.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that Durbanville police were investigating the case, which falls under the Animal Protection Act, after several Durbanville residents reported they had found more than 20 dead peacocks in the street and in their yards, at about 7am.