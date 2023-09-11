Cops close in on double murder suspects

While a person of interest has been taken in for questioning relating to the double murder of cousins Haafith Umar Majiet and Haafith Tawfeeq Cummings, community structures in Hanover Park have called on residents to allow authorities to do their work. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed a man was taken in for questioning.

“We are in the process to determine whether he was involved in, or played any role in the double murder. “Should he be positively linked he will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court facing charges relating to the double murder,” said Twigg. Majiet, 25, and Cummings, 23, were shot and killed on Wednesday in what the community has labelled a “brutal act”, after the pair was ambushed by an unknown assailant on the corners of Greenturf and Lonedown roads.

On Sunday, an engagement was held with residents at the Hanover Park bus terminus, to engage following a spate of shootings. Hanover Park Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed, said Hanover Park experienced a worrying trend of continuous killings. “Many rumours have surfaced and we owe it to allow authorities the space to do their work. The atmosphere in the community has been and was always intense because these murders and shootings have been an almost daily occurrence for the last six months.

“These murders have been a continuation of many other murders that have taken place, and as civil society we appreciate the solidarity and messages of support, but it should not be in isolation. Every human being that has been harmed or any life taken should also receive the same attention moving forward,” said Mohammed. Hanover Park resident and community activist Moulana Tohar Rodriques, said the incident has left them feeling “frustrated and disappointed”. “Hanover Park has unfortunately become a breeding ground of killing because there is no repercussion and the justice system has failed us. We are appealing to the families that they must be rest assured that the leadership in Hanover Park will not let this incident go to waste or in vain. The death of these two youngsters will not be in vain but their deaths will be a means of uniting the Western Cape to stand up against gangsterism.

All law enforcement agencies failed us totally. The CPF is doing nothing for the people of Hanover Park, they are supposed to represent the community,” said Rodriques. During the community engagement, Rodriques called for the restructuring of the CPF which would “serve the community with dignity”. Hanover Park Ceasefire Project chairperson Craven Engel, said: “There was a shooting (on Saturday) night in the area but since the community marches the area is much better. We pray that things will get better with continuous community mobilisation. The incident with the two youths that was shot was a secluded incident not related to any mobilisation according to the community...we will support any process of peace and violence prevention,” said Engel.