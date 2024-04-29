Cops crack well-orchestrated home loan syndicate

Detectives have seized evidence tied to alleged fraud, forgery, uttering, theft and prevention of organised crime regarding home loan applications. The SAPS investigation continues into an alleged money laundering scheme operating between KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Provincial detectives from the Western Cape Commercial Crime Investigation unit executed search warrants at two financial institutions in Strand on Thursday. It resulted in the seizure of evidence related to alleged fraud, forgery and uttering, theft, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121/1998 Section 4 to 6 relating to money laundering as well as the Cyber Crimes Act 19/2020 Section 8 and 9 charges, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said. “The searches, conducted at two financial institutions in Strand, yielded a significant amount of evidence, including documentation relating to bond applications, financial statements, contracts, payslips and various electronic devices ranging from laptops to cellphones and other IT equipment.

“The project investigation is focused on irregularities found on perusal and analysis of home loan applications. In all 30 cases reported, the one financial group acted as the bond originators who assisted with the documentation to the respective financial institutions,” Van Wyk said. Police said the modus operandi was indicative of a well-orchestrated scheme to induce the bank to grant applicants finance based on a false financial profile and misrepresentation of employment and income. “The belief was formed that the scheme used is one of many used by clients and syndicated between KwaZulu Natal, Johannesburg and Cape Town,” Van Wyk said.

In a separate incident on Thursday night, members attached to Vanrhynsdorp SAPS and the Department of Nature Conservation, held an integrated intelligence driven operation between Klawer and Vanrhynsdorp, leading to the arrest of two suspects for theft of indigenous plants worth R2.4 million. “The members were deployed on the N7 highway to pursue information at their disposal following the ongoing theft of indigenous plants in the area. “Their patience was rewarded when they noticed a suspicious motor vehicle on Thursday, at about 11pm.

“They gave chase and instructed the driver of the silver Toyota Avanza to stop. When the motor vehicle stopped, the occupants fled on foot with police members in pursuit. “The members apprehended the two suspects and detained them when they were found in possession of four bags containing flora.” The suspects, aged 30 and 38, are due to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Monday.