Cops face disciplinary over taxi boss’s drive

Police have confirmed an internal disciplinary investigation is under way over the conduct of the two police officials who allegedly allowed high-profile taxi boss Bonke Makalala to drive a police vehicle assigned to them. The officers appeared at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court along with Makalala on Wednesday.

This followed their arrest on Tuesday evening, which was part of an investigation into alleged illicit activities involving Makalala. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the probe led to the officers being charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act. “The pair, aged 31 and 25, based at the Nyanga police station, are alleged to have allowed a member of the public to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle.

Scenes were captured in a video posted on social media platforms earlier in the year. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Ocean View area,” said Potelwa. She said an internal disciplinary investigation was also under way pertaining to the conduct of the two police officials. Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile committed to “cleaning the service in the province” of police officials who transgress the law and departmental prescripts.

Makalala, 33, is charged with impersonating a police official in connection with a video allegedly showing him driving the police van and using the police radio. He faces a slew of charges for crimes dating back to 2018 and is expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application in connection with six charges including murder and attempted murder. The proceedings were first heard at the Athlone Magistrate's Court but transferred to Wynberg on Tuesday for logistical matters among other issues.