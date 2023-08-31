Cops hunt for two men who shot ‘humble’ Gqeberha girl,19, owed money in head

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by two suspects in Gqeberha. Verushka Nel was shot twice in the head, with her assailants reported to have returned to kick her in the stomach in her apartment on August 17.

It is reported that Nel laid in a pool of blood for hours before she was discovered by a neighbour and was rushed to hospital. The 19-year-old, who sustained severe injuries, fought for her life for five days in hospital before her passing. Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said a case of murder was under investigation.

She said the 19-year-old was in her bedroom when there was a knock at the front door. "It is further alleged that two males known to her entered. They entered the bedroom, and shots were fired. The victim was discovered the following morning, and police were alerted. She was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to her head," she said. Nel’s mother, Jackie Nel said she was still trying to come to terms with her daughter’s death.

“A friend had borrowed money from her. She was supposed to pay her back that day so she thought it was the friend when she went to answer the door,” she said. She described her daughter as humble, loving and someone who would always try to help others, even if that meant putting herself in harm’s way. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.