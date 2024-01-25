Cops make another major breakthrough in the murder of school principal

Police have set their sights on arresting more suspects linked to the killing of Department of Education official, Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, who was shot dead last month at his Polokwane house in Limpopo. This follows the arrest of a school principal and another suspect on Wednesday following what police described as intensive investigations.

“The principal was arrested at Moremadi Park after the warrant of arrest was issued. Then, positive leads resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, who was found in his hiding spot at Mahwelereng Zone1. He was found in possession of ammunition and a 9mm firearm with a grinded serial number. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered firearm was utilised during the murder of Dr Mehlape,” said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba. They were expected to appear before Mankweng Magistrate's Court, alongside their three accomplices, Hlolofelo Mogotlane, (33), Tshepo Ranoto, (34) and Mehlape's daughter, Mehlape (28), facing charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition for formal bail application.

Ledwaba said in the past weeks’ arrest, a double cab Ford Ranger, which was allegedly used to commit the crime, was confiscated. “According to information received, the deceased's daughter was ambushed when she returned from a function and forced inside the house. The suspects demanded to know the whereabouts of Mehlape and robbed one of two people they had rounded up inside. “The armed suspects then combed the house and found Mehlape. They allegedly demanded cash, and after he gave them, they shot him and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.