Cops make R4.5 million drug bust on N1 highway towards Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Routine stop and search operations by the Worcester K9 unit led to a major drug bust involving a truck on the N1 highway towards Cape Town. Officers discovered a consignment of methamphetamine (tik) with an estimated street value of R4.5 million before arresting two men aged 25 and 54 on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lieutenant-General TE Patekile praised the arresting officers for their contribution to tackling the drug trade in this province, especially now that the festive season is upon us. “Once charged, they (the suspects) are expected to make a court appearance in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on a charge of dealing in drugs. The circumstances surrounding the case are now being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations.” Meanwhile, a 31-year-old suspected drug dealer arrested on business premises in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, is expected to appear in court on Monday.