As long as there is a great demand for drugs, there will be a significant supply.

Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre director Ashley Potts commended police for recent drug busts amounting to R1.6 million, but said keeping down the supply would not stop the demand.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said their mission was “to destroy the lucrative drug trade in this province”.

In an intelligence operation on Monday, police searched a house in Flora Road, Steenberg, where a 31-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of 9 451 mandrax tablets with a street value of R567 000.

The operation moved to Kirstenhof, where a house in Palm Tree Village was searched.

There police found 4kg of tik and 32 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of R1 072 000, as well as R163 190 cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking. A suspect, 33, was arrested.

Potts said: “We need more services to help combat the need for treatment. For a user, when their supplier closes down, they will stop at nothing to find a new supplier.”

He said they treated clients from 174 communities, and would be working on “psychological education” this year to equip non-users living with users with a better understanding, because “judging a user just compounds the problem”.

Potts said drug abuse was usually related to traumatic experiences. “It’s important to identify early use because that’s the best time to intervene.”

The City’s social housing unit on Monday confiscated R53 350 in cash from a Parow Park resident after complaints of drug dealing.

They searched the suspect’s home, and the suspect could not explain where the money had come from. This follows an arrest at the same complex in December, when a man was found in possession of nine mandrax tablets.

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The City is determined to root out the few individuals who have criminal intent and spoil the quality of life of other tenants in its rental housing stock.”