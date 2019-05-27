File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The Milnerton family violence, child protection and sexual assault unit has launched a probe into the sexual assault of a MyCiTi bus driver. This is after a man allegedly pressed his genitals against the driver’s compartment window and shouted vulgarities at her.

He and another man boarded the bus at the Marine Circle stop in Table View on Tuesday last week and managed to get his hands on the main switch, switched the bus off and immediately started terrorising the driver.

The driver’s employer, vehicle operating company Kidrogen, said: “The passenger was calling out for the driver to do all sorts of vulgar things with his genitals.

“The other passenger lit a cigarette and was laughing and seemed to be having a fabulous time, as if he was at the movies.”

Kidrogen is one of the vehicle operating companies that provide MyCiTi with drivers.

“The driver reported the incident to the company and said it appeared the second man was acting as a lookout. Realising that she wasn’t going to be able to hold the door much longer, she decided to abandon the bus and escaped through the driver’s cab door. She ran to a garage for help.”

The company’s spokesperson, Leah Eckles, said the ordeal left the driver so disturbed that she had to be excused from work indefinitely for the purposes of receiving counselling.

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase said officials from their Transport Operations team were trying to ascertain whether there was video footage available that could assist the police with their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

