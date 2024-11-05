Cops probe suspected vigilante attack following triple murder in Wallacedene

Authorities have appealed for anyone with information to come forward following the discovery of the bodies of three men in Wallacedene in a suspected vigilante justice attack. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the bodies were discovered at around 8:30 am on Monday at a dam on a farm in Botfontein Road, with fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism.

“SAPS detectives are pursuing leads to determine what transpired in Wallacedene that led to the deaths of three unknown adult men, and are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with information,” said Traut. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais expressed concern over the killings and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands. “Vigilantism must never be condoned, and is not the answer to the scourge of crime. I want to urge our communities not to take the law into their own hands, despite how frustrated and angry our residents are about the unacceptably high levels of crime in many communities,” Marais said.

"Those who do resort to vigilantism become part of the problem," she added. "I request anyone with information to contact the South African Police Services (SAPS) immediately. Working with law enforcement agencies is the only way that we can beat crime in the Western Cape." Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.