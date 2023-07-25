Cops probe vet in botched castration of cat

A 37-year-old animal health technician was expected to appear in court charged with a botched castration procedure performed on a cat in Maitland.

The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA lodged the criminal complaint with police and the SA Veterinary Council (SAVC), after the technician, registered with the SAVC and employed at a private veterinary practice, allegedly performed the castration with bare hands on the cat named Howard on July 13. It has been alleged that the suspect posed as a veterinarian and conducted the procedure on a flinching Howard on the owner’s dining room table. Warning: Graphic Image

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that after the procedure, Howard was dehydrated and presented with pale pink mucous membranes and a packed cell volume below the normal range, indicating significant blood loss. “In addition to this Howard was in terrible pain, the scrotal area had been poorly shaven, and bruising was apparent in his perineal area and on his caudal thighs, suggesting haemorrhaging or mishandling during the castration.

“Poorly defined incision borders and the excessive tying of the right pampiniform plexus and ductus deferens indicated a lack of surgical skill while, the left side was not ligated at all, indicating a severe oversight in the procedure,” she said. CoGH SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the investigation was critical in ensuring that the responsible party was held liable. “We hope that the arrest of this individual serves as a warning to any other individuals defrauding the public and looking to make a quick buck by offering services they are unqualified for that result in animal suffering,” he said.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the case was being investigated. “Maitland police are investigating a case of cruelty to animals. “The complainant responded to a complaint from a member of an organisation caring for sick animals in Bridgetown.

“It is alleged that a surgical procedure was conducted on a cat. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man will make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged,” he said. Director of legal affairs at the SAVC, Dinamari Scholtz, said they were also investigating the incident.