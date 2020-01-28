Cops probed over killing of Mfuleni resident as family struggles to get answers









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after police allegedly shot and killed a Mfuleni resident for apparently throwing rocks at a police van. The police allegedly used live ammunition when trying to contain Nkosiyaphi Majeke, who was mentally challenged. They had been called to intervene in a dispute between Majeke and a neighbour. Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “At this point in time, no arrest was made.” He did not answer whether any officers were suspended while the investigation was continuing.

Majeke’s 41-year-old sister and Strand resident, Nozipho Majeke, said she had heard from neighbours about the incident on Thursday last week.

“My brother has episodes where he talks to himself and he was swearing and speaking and making threats to the neighbour.

"The neighbour tried to calm him down but failed and he called his landlord to assist,” she said.

Nozipho said that the landlord also struggled to calm him down and the police were called to intervene.

“He was throwing stones at them and the police came and they struggled with him, but they talked to him and he calmed down, but then he started throwing stones at them and he chased the van and was throwing stones at it.

"That is when the police stopped the van, got out and shot and killed him.”

She said the family was devastated by the incident and that police could have handled it in a different manner that would have prevented his death.

“They could have maybe just shot him in the leg, why did they kill him?” she asked.

Nozipho said the family had also struggled to get answers in their meeting with police after the incident.

“We met with the station commander and he said they (police) were defending themselves, because this person wanted to kill them.

"They said that it all happened so fast and they didn’t know he was mentally ill. We are not satisfied by that.

“The station commander said that we must call our lawyers as there is nothing they can do. They need to answer for this,” she said.

Now the family’s next struggle is to arrange a funeral, Nozipho said.

“He had no wife or children and didn’t have any life policies. We have no assistance for the funeral.”

In response to questions about the incident, police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “The matter you are referring to is (being) investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).”

Last year, police officer Senzo Zinakile was prosecuted after shooting mother-of-three Phumza Pita.

Pita, the breadwinner in her home, was shot dead after allegedly being pepper-sprayed and slapped in the face after questioning the police’s conduct when shutting down a shebeen in New Crossroads, according to her family.

Her uncle, Masixole Pita, was wounded and suffered a broken arm during the incident in Koornhof Street on March 4, 2017.

Zinakile faced murder and attempted murder charges.

Cape Times