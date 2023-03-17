Cops swoop in on Malusi Booi over tender fraud

Cape Town - Suspended Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi’s phone, along with that of his PA and another person who works in his portfolio, were among items that police seized when they swooped on their offices this week. The investigators also took some documents.

While police have remained mum on what led them to raid the offices, anti-crime activists believe the operation was linked to a multimillion-rand tender corruption scandal which has seen some City officials arrested. “This is part of an investigation into fraud and corruption which saw detectives attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit execute a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town, Wednesday afternoon where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated. “Details of this seizure and investigation cannot be divulged at this premature stage,” said provincial police spokesperson André Traut.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the police operation took them by surprise and he requested a meeting with the officials. “The SAPS informed me this (Thursday) morning that the investigation is at an early stage, but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption (in human settlements), and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time. As a result, I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. “I have further assured the SAPS of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said they were expecting another meeting with police in weeks to come and will reassess the situation following that meeting where he hopes to know the allegations. Mayco member for economic growth and tourism James Vos has been appointed to act for human settlements in the interim. Attempts to reach Booi on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat and Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) leader Fadiel Adams last year blew the lid on the alleged R300 million tender fraud that saw the arrest of eight people, including officials in the DA-led City and directors of several local businesses in the construction sector. Loonat said Hill-Lewis should not be praised for suspending Booi because City was ducking and diving in making public the forensic report into the alleged R300m tender fraud. The City has defended its stance, saying forensic reports were classified as confidential in terms of the City’s records management policy, which is aligned to the National Archives Act.

“It is clear that there has been corruption but the City has been saying there is no corruption. They need to stop undermining the justice system because a warrant of search would not be granted if there was nothing. “Instead I and the CCC have been made to look like lunatics who just seek publicity. However on Wednesday six offices were raided. We are hopeful that this investigation will uncover more. I am disappointed that he is the only official suspended. This means all these clean audits they brag about are a lie and unjustified,” he said.

The CCC said Adams, for over a year, had been ridiculed, heckled and stonewalled by the same administrators that were entrusted to act in the best interests when they raised allegations of tender fraud within the housing unit. “Mayor Hill-Lewis has claimed in council ‘that there is no evidence of fraud in the forensic report’, yet he cannot instruct the city manager to release the report as promised over two years ago. “Malusi Booi and five others have been raided, but in our view this issue is bigger than Malusi Booi. Full disclosure is demanded.

We want that forensic report to be made public. The funds were our tax monies, after all,” the party said. The ANC leader in the City, Banele Majingo, said the law must be allowed to take its course without interference. “The council has referred the matter to the municipal public accounts committee and other relevant law enforcement wings.”

The raid by the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit of SAPS is as a result of different stakeholders dealing with the matter. “We cannot pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, except to say that those who would be found on the wrong side of the law must be dealt with harshly,” said Majingo. EFF chief whip Banzi Dambuza said they were not surprised about the raid and that the “rot” in the DA was among the matters they will highlight during the national shutdown next week.