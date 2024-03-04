Cops swoop on colleagues suspected of hijacking, theft, rape

Western Cape police management has voiced its disappointment over the criminal actions of some members in its ranks, as three police officers are expected to appear in separate courts on Monday facing charges including rape, hijacking and theft. The provincial serious and violent crimes unit working with crime intelligence officers arrested an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) police officer in Faure and another at the Sea Point police station during a take-down operation on Friday.

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, a truck transporting abalone worth R500 000 from the Buffelsjag abalone farm in Hermanus to Cape Town International Airport for export was hijacked just before 11pm one night in August 2022. “As the truck with two crew members approached the Baden-Powell off-ramp on the N2 freeway, it was approached from the back by two marked police vehicles with sirens and flashing blue lights and the driver of the truck stopped next to the road. “The occupants of the police vehicles, who were all dressed in police uniform, confronted the driver and crew member of the truck.”

Both crew members were requested to hand their cellphones to the police members. “Two firearms, a rifle and handgun, were taken from the possession of the one crew member,” Van Wyk said. The crew members were placed in the back of the police vehicle, one in each vehicle, and “driven away from the scene”, Van Wyk said.

The crew members were later released in a bushy area in Mitchells Plain, while the truck was recovered abandoned at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with the cargo of abalone missing. Van Wyk said two marked police vehicles used by members of Operation Restore were identified as being at the crime scenes. The phone records of the accused cops were also obtained.

“It was also established that both the members were off-duty at the time of the incident but were authorised to be in possession of the marked police vehicles,” he said. The officers, aged 33 and 37, will appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said corrupt actions by police members tarnished the reputation of the police and would not be tolerated.

He emphasised that police officials involved in criminal activities must face the full might of the law. The hijacking arrests come as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) apprehended a constable stationed in Citrusdal for the alleged rape of a detainee. It is alleged that the complainant was arrested for assault and detained at around 2.45am on Friday.

“The police constable allegedly went into the holding cell where the complainant was and raped her. She reported the incident to a police officer, who reported for duty in the morning for a day shift. “The police constable was detained at Piketberg,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. He is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court.