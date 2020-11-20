Cops warn public to stop circulating video of Nyanga woman's rape

Cape Town - Nyanga police have warned the public of crimen injuria (wilful injury to someone’s dignity) charges they might face should they continue circulating a video of a woman being raped, allegedly by two men. The woman’s brother, known to the Cape Times, believes his sister was drugged before she was raped and the incident taped. It is believed the woman had been out when her drink was allegedly spiked as she still does not recall what happened next. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said two suspects, aged 26, were arrested on Thursday on a charge of rape and were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once charged. Nyanga police station commander Vuyisile Ncata said: “We are aware of the video circulating in Crossroads and neighbouring communities. I met with the complainant on Wednesday who is the victim.

“She came to my office and I assisted to ensure a case was opened. In the early hours (of yesterday) we managed to trace the suspects who appeared in the video and arrested them. The Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detectives are investigating the case.”

Ncata said the matter was not only about the rape but crimen injuria.

“The suspects might also face multiple charges following threats that were made to the complainant and blackmailing.

“We thank the complainant for being brave and coming forward to report the case. The complainant has already been referred for counselling and debriefing.

“I’m also grateful to residents who brought this issue to my attention but now urge people to stop sharing the video on all social platforms.

“This video involves other people and they did not get any consent.

“Once we are able to prove that any person is circulating the footage they may also be charged for crimen injuria because it is against the victim’s will.

“They must stop and delete it from their phones or wherever they have shared it. It is unlawful and immoral; this is a serious issue of GVB,” said Ncata.

He added that Nyanga police were doing their best to prioritise gender-based violence and partnered with advocacy group Ilitha Labantu on Thursday in a motorcade to raise awareness.

Separately, rape accused and former senior City official Raphael Martin is expected to appear in court again next month to have his case transferred to a higher court.

Martin appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’ s Court on Thursday and is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the matter has been postponed to December 11 for a court date.

Meanwhile, the matter against rape accused and alleged paedophile Nicholas Maré has been postponed to next year for further investigation.

Maré, director of Tariro Model Management in Loop Street, will appear in court again on February 25 and is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who went for a photoshoot on June 24.

Police arrested Maré after they had conducted a search and seizure at the modelling agency.

He was charged with rape and sexual assault charges relating to the creation and possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of children.

