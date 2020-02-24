Ninety percent of all rock lobster is exported to China, and since the outbreak the export price has dramatically declined. As a result, both small and larger fishing companies had asked the Fisheries Department to take steps to support the industry, workers and small-scale fishers who had been adversely affected.
“The department is concerned about fishers and communities who have been adversely affected by this unexpected event.
"Following consultation with the sector, we have decided to extend the near-shore fishery in the Western Cape until June, and the offshore and Northern Cape fisheries until September,” said Minister Barbara Creecy.
“Because the department cannot compensate fishers for their financial losses, we have decided to extend the season in the hope that those most affected by the current drop in sales will have time to make up for their losses,” she said.