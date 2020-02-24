Coronavirus causes big drop in West Coast rock lobster exports









File picture: Pinterest Cape Town – The West Coast rock lobster season has been extended to support fishing companies affected by the dramatic drop in exports to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Ninety percent of all rock lobster is exported to China, and since the outbreak the export price has dramatically declined. As a result, both small and larger fishing companies had asked the Fisheries Department to take steps to support the industry, workers and small-scale fishers who had been adversely affected. “The department is concerned about fishers and communities who have been adversely affected by this unexpected event. "Following consultation with the sector, we have decided to extend the near-shore fishery in the Western Cape until June, and the offshore and Northern Cape fisheries until September,” said Minister Barbara Creecy. “Because the department cannot compensate fishers for their financial losses, we have decided to extend the season in the hope that those most affected by the current drop in sales will have time to make up for their losses,” she said.

“This decision takes into account that the season in all these areas would automatically end once the 10% berried female threshold is reached.”

Permit conditions have also been amended so that fishers in both the Western Cape Rock Lobster Association and linefish sectors will be able to land their catch over weekends.

The department encouraged rights holders to explore alternative markets, including locally, and to continue exporting frozen tails, albeit for a lower price than would normally be obtained for live lobster.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) joined health ministers in an emergency meeting at the weekend on the coronavirus outbreak, convened by the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The WHO conducted a survey with countries to assess their overall readiness for coronavirus and found the regional readiness level was an estimated 66%.

“The threats posed by Covid-19 (coronavirus) has cast a spotlight on the shortcomings in health systems in the African region. Countries must invest in emergency preparedness,” said WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Cape Times