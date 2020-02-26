Coronavirus: Fears for R256m loss amid SA battle in reduced rock lobster market









Picture: Pinterest Cape Town – South Africa is fighting the rest of the hemisphere for the tiny share of the global lobster market that’s left as the coronavirus continues to halt exports to China. The West Coast Rock Lobster Association (WCRLA), which represents the majority of rights holders in the country, has predicted a loss of R256 million this year, and the figure is expected to grow the longer the virus remains a global health crisis. WCRLA chairperson Shamera Daniels said China was the industry’s biggest market, accounting for nearly 95% of exports. Since China stopped imports, the association has been working to infiltrate other markets, like Japan and Taiwan, but it is up against Australia and New Zealand, which are in the same boat as a result of the virus. Daniels said because supply currently outweighed demand, the remaining markets are willing to pay around $10 to $20 per kg for lobster, which usually sells for up to $40 (R609).

“There is also concern for the broader West Coast as communities are in crisis because of this,” Daniels said.

The association employs 2 775 people, most of whom are seasonal workers. In the 2018/19 fishing season, it caught 670 tons of lobster.

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department at the weekend announced that the West Coast Rock Lobster season had been extended to support fishers affected by the dramatic drop in exports to China.

It has also allowed the amendment of permit conditions so that fishers in both the WCRLA and linefish sectors will be able to land their catches over weekends.

Twenty percent of West Coast rock lobster is harvested by hoop nets from small boats called “bakkies” in the near-shore, and 80% is harvested offshore by trap vessels.

Chairperson of the SA Hake Longline Association and the SA Tuna Association, Clyde Bodenham, said the two industries were not affected by the virus as many of their exports went to Europe.

While 60% of the hake market is made up of local sales, the remaining 40% is exported to Spain.

