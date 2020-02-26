The West Coast Rock Lobster Association (WCRLA), which represents the majority of rights holders in the country, has predicted a loss of R256 million this year, and the figure is expected to grow the longer the virus remains a global health crisis.
WCRLA chairperson Shamera Daniels said China was the industry’s biggest market, accounting for nearly 95% of exports.
Since China stopped imports, the association has been working to infiltrate other markets, like Japan and Taiwan, but it is up against Australia and New Zealand, which are in the same boat as a result of the virus.
Daniels said because supply currently outweighed demand, the remaining markets are willing to pay around $10 to $20 per kg for lobster, which usually sells for up to $40 (R609).