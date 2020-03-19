Coronavirus leaves SA family destitute in Vietnam

Cape Town – Teaching English in Vietnam was meant to change the lives of a young South African family, but Covid-19 has left them stuck and without money. Xola Kubheka and her family have now resorted to crowd-funding to get money for food and a place to stay. The family arrived in Vietnam in January and since the outbreak the school that hired them has not been able to secure them accommodation. “They gave us a salary advance of $200 (R3400) last month, on condition that they keep our passports. We have two young children, aged 2 and 4 years. "We are currently living in a Vietnamese family’s house rent-free, but that will soon come to an end.

“Local police gave us permission to stay until March 23. We have no money for rent or food. Our family members back home have taken out loans to assist us since our arrival, and they are now out of money to send.”

Khubeka’s crowd-funding campaign aims to raise R51 000.

“Parents are no longer booking one-on-one tutoring sessions, which did assist us to have some weekly feeding money.

"We have tried every possible way to generate an income; we are registered in many paid survey sites and online data entry and typing platforms.”

Kubheka said since starting the campaign, they had been grateful for donations and words of support.

“The positive response from everyone has given us hope and direction. After speaking to so many others in a similar situation we realised that we are not alone, there are worse situations than ours.

"We received advice that it is illegal for your employer to keep your passport and original certificates. We took the advice and went to our manager and asked for our documents to be returned.

"Unfortunately, it was a fight, (but) we walked out with our documents and a possible solution.”

