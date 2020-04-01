'Coronavirus means nothing to those staring death in face daily on Cape Flats'

Cape Town – While some Cape Flats communities have reported a decrease in crime and shootings, others say the 21-day lockdown provides an opportune time for interpersonal violence behind closed doors. Manenberg anti-gang campaigner Roegshanda Pascoe said: “With all the police on the street, they are in a better position, because now they are killing people in their homes.” She said those involved in violent crimes would not be afraid of the virus. “Corona means nothing because they are used to staring death in the face daily. With all the police and SANDF, it tells me that we are only focused on coronavirus and forgetting other things.” Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said he was proud of the residents for adhering to the president’s call and said even gangs were co-operating.

“We have gradually seen a decrease in crime due to the high visibility of law enforcement officers and the community’s participation. Over the past few days, we have seen a further decrease because of the lockdown as many residents are staying behind doors.”

He said there were daily reminders, via a loud hailer in the streets, for residents to remain indoors.

“This has been a good, peaceful period for Bonteheuwel and the lockdown has brought togetherness and unity in the community.

"We hope that the current mood of positivity will last for a long time. We are seeing people affiliated with gangs also coming together and working together with the community to make sure Bonteheuwel is adhering to the lockdown regulations.

“We’ve not had a murder for more than a month. We have also implemented strategies around gangsterism proven to work."

