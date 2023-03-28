Corrupt cops to face day in court after carting drugs in police vehicle

Cape Town - Six SAPS officers accused of harbouring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law and not booking in confiscated abalone, are expected to appear in court this week. The arrests were effected at the Maitland Flying Squad base with further details emerging that the group used a police vehicle to transport drugs.

Police said a seventh arrest was imminent after they swooped down on the suspects following a six-month long investigation. Spokesperson Andre Traut said the six arrests were part of SAPS’ pursuit to “root out corruption among Western Cape SAPS ranks and purge undesirable elements”. “Following a lengthy and thorough investigation by members attached to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit spanning six months, the team arrived at the Maitland Flying Squad early (Tuesday) morning and executed a warrant of arrest. Two sergeants and four constables aged between 31 and 42 were detained on charges of corruption while awaiting their court appearance in Cape Town on March 30.

“They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits. They are also accused of harbouring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle. “The investigation into the corrupt activities of the members is still under way, and as the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought against the members, who are now suspended from the SAPS,” said Traut. Western Cape provincial commissioner, Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrests and warned that corrupt members masquerading as police officers would be brought to book to face the full might of the law.