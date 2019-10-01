The case related to a 2012 contract between Sassa and CPS, in which CPS undertook to register and pay social grant beneficiaries.
An apparent variation in the contract then emerged, wherein CPS argued that the contract only envisaged payment for the registration of recipients of social grants, and not for beneficiaries.
For instance, a parent who receives child support grants for three children is a recipient, while the three children are beneficiaries.
An additional amount of R316 447 361 was then paid by Sassa to CPS for the “additional service”.