Corruption Watch hails court's rejection of R316m claim against Sassa









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Payment service provider Cash Paymaster Services’s (CPS) claim of R316 million from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was contrived and opportunistic, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found yesterday, as it dismissed their appeal against paying the money back. The case related to a 2012 contract between Sassa and CPS, in which CPS undertook to register and pay social grant beneficiaries. An apparent variation in the contract then emerged, wherein CPS argued that the contract only envisaged payment for the registration of recipients of social grants, and not for beneficiaries. For instance, a parent who receives child support grants for three children is a recipient, while the three children are beneficiaries. An additional amount of R316 447 361 was then paid by Sassa to CPS for the “additional service”.

Corruption Watch brought an application in the high court in Pretoria to set aside the payment, and the court found the payment to have been irregular.

It ordered that the money be paid back to Sassa. CPS subsequently launched an appeal, in which judgment was handed down yesterday.

SCA Judge Clive Plasket said that there was no lawful basis for the variation agreement.

“CPS’s claim for payment was contrived and opportunistic. There was consequently no lawful basis for the decision to pay CPS the amount of R316 447 361.41, and it must be repaid by CPS to Sassa. As a result, the appeal must fail,” the judgment read.

CPS is a subsidiary of Net1.

Net1 chief executive Herman Kotze said they were studying the judgment.

“Net1 is not able to comment on the court judgment handed down today in the Supreme Court of Appeal. Net1 needs time to study the documents before determining the best course of action,” Kotze said.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency welcomed the finding.

“Sassa welcomes the decision of the court. Our legal department is busy studying the judgment and will advise the management of Sassa about anything that needs to be implemented following this judgment,” Letsatsi said.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis commented: “This is a very important judgment. Let it be noted by those who enter into agreements with the state that are either corrupt or do not follow the rules governing public procurement that they will be required to pay back money received in this way.”

Cape Times