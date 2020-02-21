Cosatu demands safe trains, wants ticket prices slashed by 50%









Hundreds of people gather outside Parliament during a Cosatu-led march to demand safe and efficient services in the public transport sector. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Hundreds of Cosatu-affiliated members marched to Parliament yesterday, demanding, among other things, that the cost of train tickets be slashed by 50% until trains were fully operational again. The peaceful march, calling for the public transport sector to provide efficient and safe services, started in Hanover Park Street, where marchers then walked to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) offices at the Cape Town train station, before moving to Parliament. Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they hoped yesterday was the last time they would have to march for transport-related issues, and that all their demands would be responded to within seven days. “We demand 12 visible securities be deployed at all train stations in order to create a safer environment for commuters, and the City of Cape Town deploy the 20x9metre buses as promised with immediate effect. "The bus contingency plans must be fast-tracked with the deployment of 50 buses. The N2 Express Vehicle Operating Company signing must be finalised urgently,” said De Bruyn.

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli accepted the memorandum.

Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula would, in two weeks’ time, finalise a consultation on this issue.

“The minister will announce the critical things that will be in place to make sure that people arrive in time at work.

"While the Central Line is closed because it is under repair, there will be something he will announce as a solution for commuters.

"We also have to commend the minister for admitting Prasa has problems,” Magadzi said.

She added that the ministry was also working closely with Police Minister Bheki Cele to improve security at all stations.

Earnest Shabalala from Philippi said after the Central Line was closed he had to organise transport for himself and colleagues at R600 a month.

“I joined this march with my colleagues today because we used to pay R170 for a monthly train ticket and now we pay more than that. September is far for this line to be reopened again.

"We wish Prasa could’ve just provided buses as an alternative and we use our tickets,” he said.

Cape Times