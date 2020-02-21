The peaceful march, calling for the public transport sector to provide efficient and safe services, started in Hanover Park Street, where marchers then walked to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) offices at the Cape Town train station, before moving to Parliament.
Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they hoped yesterday was the last time they would have to march for transport-related issues, and that all their demands would be responded to within seven days.
“We demand 12 visible securities be deployed at all train stations in order to create a safer environment for commuters, and the City of Cape Town deploy the 20x9metre buses as promised with immediate effect.
"The bus contingency plans must be fast-tracked with the deployment of 50 buses. The N2 Express Vehicle Operating Company signing must be finalised urgently,” said De Bruyn.