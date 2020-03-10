Cost of independent coronavirus test, where to go in Western Cape

Cape Town – It's a question that would have crossed many people’s minds since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in South Africa last week – how do I get tested?

There are ways to have yourself tested without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NCID) or a doctor's room. It’s not cheap, but you can get tested at Lancet Laboratories and receive an answer within 48 hours, dependent on where the sample comes from. In the Western Cape, the only laboratories are in Cape Town, of which there are several.

All it takes is a simple mouth swab – at a cost of R1 400.

You do, however, need a doctor’s referral to be tested.

"Testing for now, even in private labs, will be prioritised for individuals that fulfil epidemiological or clinical case definitions and only if referred by a doctor," Lancet Laboratories said.

Answers to frequently asked questions on the Lancet Laboratories website:

Q. Do doctors still need to contact the NICD first, or do they use our virologist on call?

A. Doctors and patients are urged to contact the NICD directly on their hotline if they want testing to be done at NICD 0828839920. If Dr’s want their patient to be tested at Lancet Laboratories, and there is any uncertainty that the patient meets clinical and epidemiological criteria, the Lancet virologist on call on 0113580800 may be contacted.

Q. Do doctors need to complete a pathology request form or just the NICD documentation?

A. Lancet Laboratories has created a request form to assist that requires dates and location of travel, when the patient returned from travel, as well as symptoms and the date of onset of those symptoms. .

Q. What is the expected TAT?

A. 48 hours but this is dependent on where the sample is coming from.

Q. Will the result come through as with other results (into an EMR)?

A. Yes, the results are being issued as a standard Lancet Laboratories report.

The cash price is R1 400. Medical rates vary dependent on scheme.



Discovery has indicated that if test is positive, they will pay for everything from a COVID-19 benefit. If it is negative, if will come out of savings.

In Cape Town, there are laboratories at Canal Walk, in the CBD, Milnerton, Brackenfell and Vergelegen.

