Council approves support plan for cash-strapped Knysna municipality

In attempt to urgently assist the cash-strapped Knysna municipality, the council has approved a diagnostic report and support plan presented to it by the provincial government. The approval comes after the municipality had previously declined two support offers in 2018 and 2020. The latest diagnostic report was unanimously approved during a special Council meeting last week.

The municipality is governed by a coalition made up of the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (Concerned Local Residents). The report details various departments that need intervention, including financial management, waste management, information and communications technology as well as infrastructure and service delivery. The municipality said the assessment involved municipal officials and a multidisciplinary team of subject matter experts from local government, Provincial Treasury and the National Department of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The municipal manager further noted that national and provincial governments agreed to provide support to the Knysna municipality in fulfilling its Constitutional mandate. The report stated that key findings of the assessment that “need immediate attention” included strengthening of the relationship between the community and the municipality which can be “well managed through a communication strategy”. The report stated that the council “over regulates administrative decision-making which affects the overall functionality of the administration” and noted attention must be given to council oversight responsibilities and the code of conduct for councillors.

“Fiscal discipline needs to be re-introduced to ensure sustainability of the municipality. Critical appointments must be finalised at all levels of the municipality in accordance with relevant legislative requirements and municipal policies,” the report noted. The diagnostic assessment was undertaken to understand the root causes of the challenges the municipality had raised in a letter to the National Department of Cooperative Governance. According to the report, at the beginning of 2023, the local government department had also offered support to its municipalities but “despite the participation of various municipalities, Knysna did not respond to this request”.

Premier Alan Winde said: “We strongly urge the Knysna Municipality to implement the steps outlined in the report tabled on Friday, to bring stability to the town, in the interests of the residents. We as the WCG are willing to provide any further support to the council. It is vitally important that service delivery is restored.” Knysna United chairperson, Ralph Stander, said: “(We are) happy that the Knysna municipality has agreed to adopt the report. Knysna is in trouble and needs all the help it can get from both provincial and national government. One thing that came out strongly is the fact that the community is not involved in decision-making or is by-passed.