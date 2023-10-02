Council work crews extorted in Nyanga

The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the disruption of service delivery in the area after a refuse collection crew was confronted by alleged extortionists last week. According to the City, the crew was working in Fenqe Street in Nyanga when they were approached by eight armed men who demanded a “protection fee” for the workers to have safe passage through the area, and robbed one staff member of his phone on Thursday.

The City’s Urban Waste Management Directorate said that it plans to re-engage with SAPS and the City’s Safety and Security Directorate to request their urgent assistance in dealing with the growing trend of extortion. “This follows a similar incident in Philippi East recently which led to a temporary suspension of services in the area. “We call on residents to please refrain from dumping uncollected waste, and to watch the media, including the City’s social media channels, for further updates about clearing existing backlogs in the area, or possible adjusted waste collection schedules,” said the City.

CPF secretary, Dumisani Qwebe said the incident was is a reflection of a bigger problem faced by various communities in the Cape Flats. “We are very concerned and worried about the recurrence of such brazen criminality, such that service delivery is disrupted. Not so long ago residents were complaining about the state of the areas due to no collection, and now that the City is trying to clear the refuse, we get this. We strongly condemn this. Residents should please be on the lookout and alert the police about any crime in the area, we cannot live in a state like this, it's not fair,” he said.